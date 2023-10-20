15 cellphones seized in four days from Ferozepur Central Jail

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 19

In yet another seizure, seven mobile phones were seized from the inmates in Ferozepur Central Jail on Wednesday. On October 16 also, eight mobile phones were seized.

In the latest incident, an undertrial identified as Wilson, besides one unidentified inmate, was booked following the seizure of five mobile phones. While divulging details, Assistant Jail Superintendent Nirmaljeet Singh said following the inputs, a search operation was carried out in barrack number one of block number two during which one mobile phone was seized from Wilson, while four more mobile phones were seized from the ventilators of the barrack. The accused were booked under the Prisons Act, he said.

In other incident, undertrials Gurnam Singh and Sukdev Singh were booked under the Prisons Act after two mobile phones were seized from them during the checking of barrack number three. On October 16, four inmates including two gangsters, besides two unidentified persons were booked following the seizure of eight mobile phones from the jail.

#Ferozepur