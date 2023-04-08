15 Covid cases in 3 days

Muktsar: In the last three days, as many as 15 Covid cases have been detected in Muktsar district. Notably, five people were found positive for Covid on Wednesday, six on Thursday and four of Friday. TNS
100-gm heroin seized
Abohar: The CIA Staff of the police seized 100-gm heroin from a biker and registered a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The police got two-day custody of accused Kuldeep Singh of South Avenue here for interrogation. OC
2 drug peddlers held
Abohar: : As much as 3-kg poppy husk was seized from Shamsher Singh and Jarnail Singh of Bhikhiwind during the search of a truck near the Gumjal barrier. ASI Sukhdev Singh said a case was registered under the NDPS Act and both were held. OC
Cops seize Rs 2.7L drug money
Abohar: The police seized 96-gm heroin and Rs 30,000 drug money from Rajan and Amar at Sriganganagar. As much as 270-gm heroin along with Rs 2.44 lakh drug money were seized from Buta Singh of Chak 9-LPM village, Gurwinder Singh, Rajpreet Singh and Mangi Lal.
