15% food samples taken in last 3 months fail quality test

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, October 30

Around 15 per cent food, sweets and bakery samples taken in the last three months have failed the quality test.

Now taking a cue from the situation, the state’s Food and Drug Administration has launched a special drive to check sweets and bakery items.

As per data compiled by the food safety wing of Punjab’s Food and Drug Administration, 1,724 samples of food items were collected between July and September. Of these, 250 were found substandard. The average of the failed samples comes to around 14.5 per cent.

Similarly, under a special campaign launched to check adulteration in sweets and bakery items during the festive season, the state has collected over 900 samples in October. The focus is on bakeries and sweet shops. The FDA collected samples of some big brands of bakery, ice cream parlours and sweet workshops. The report of these samples are still awaited.

In the last financial year, 8,179 samples were collected and 1,338 of them were found not meeting the standards. The percentage of substandard food items last year was 16.1.

As per rules framed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, action will be initiated against unsafe or failed samples under which substandard and misbranded cases will be referred to courts of ADCs of the respective district, which have a provision for imposing penalties.

Apart from this, there is a provision for filing cases against unsafe or failed samples in judicial courts which would be awarded fines and punishments.

Last year, during the festive season, the food safety wing has launched a special campaign to check the adulteration of silver foil on sweets, under which 164 samples of sweets, including silver foil, had been taken which were sent to the Kharar lab. Legal action was also initiated under the Food Safety Act against the failed samples.

Two held, ‘adulterated oil’ seized

Sangrur: The Barnala CIA along with a team of the Food Safety Department has arrested two persons and seized ‘adulterated’ desi ghee, mustard oil, refined oil and empty boxes. SSP Sandeep Malik said, “Our team has arrested Suresh Kumar and Himanshu Kumar and seized 1,228 litres of ‘adulterated’ mustard oil, 1,007 kg of desi ghee, 615 kg refined oil, 5,000 plastic bottles, 3,000 stickers of different rates, 1,090 kg of soap and 2,600 empty boxes.” TNS