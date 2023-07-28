15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 27

Residents of villages bordering Haryana have alleged that the Hansi-Butana canal led to massive flooding in Patiala and Sangrur districts.

As the Haryana Government started to repair the damaged canal embankment, irate villagers stopped the sand-laden tippers and other construction material being taken to the repair site.

When water level rises in the Ghaggar, villages in Punjab get flooded due to a 15-ft toe wall constructed by Haryana, claimed the affected residents.

“Last week, the water level receded after the Hansi-Butana canal suffered some damage. The Haryana Government is again repairing it. If the water level rises in the Ghaggar, we will suffer more losses,” said Dharamherhi villagers, who stopped the sand-laden tippers today.

Earlier, the Punjab Government blamed Haryana for waterlogging in the villages of Patiala and Sangrur districts, alleging that the latter didn’t clean the siphon built on the Ghaggar under the Hansi-Butana canal on time.

Siphon is a structure in which the canal is taken below the drainage and the water flows under symphonic action and there’s no presence of atmospheric pressure in the canal.

A senior official of the Irrigation Department said, “Before the construction of the Hansi-Butana canal, water used to flow towards Haryana. Ever since it has been built, it acts like a wall and blocks water from entering Haryana.”

Gurnam Singh Charuni, chief, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said both states should form a joint committee to find a solution to this problem.

“Due to the toe wall, natural flow gets blocked, which in turn floods the villages on the Punjab side. The Hansi-Butana canal should be allowed to flow downstream under the Ghaggar,” he said.

Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra claimed that the neighbouring state didn’t clean the siphon built on the Ghaggar under the Hansi-Butana canal on time.

Former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, who hails from Samana constituency, said concrete wall over the Ghaggar floods more than 20 villages in Punjab.

No respite from SC

In 2011, Punjab and Haryana got embroiled in a legal battle over the Hansi-Butana toe wall

The Punjab Government failed to get any respite from the Supreme Court

Haryana “is entitled to protect its inhabitants from floods just as erstwhile state of Punjab was entitled to protect its inhabitants to the south of the bundh,” the SC noted in 2011

