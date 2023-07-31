15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

Bathinda, July 30
Fifteen persons, including some women, were injured in an accident involving five cars at the Bhucho overbridge on the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway today. The injured could not be identified immediately.
Local people and volunteers of a social organisation pulled the injured out of cars and took them to Adesh Hospital, Bhucho, for treatment.
Locals said a car was on way to Chandigarh from Bathinda. When it reached the Bhucho overbridge, something came in front of it and the driver applied the brakes suddenly. After that, the cars coming from behind rammed into each other. All cars were badly damaged as these were moving at a high speed.
Some passers-by reported the matter to an NGO. Volunteers immediately reached the spot with an ambulance and the injured were taken to the hospital with the help of local people.
