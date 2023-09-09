15kg heroin seized in Punjab's Fazilka

Chandigarh, September 9
Fifteen kilogram of heroin has been recovered from Fazilka district.
A drug trafficker has been arrested. The recovery was made during the search of a tractor trolley loaded with straw.
The Special Services Operation Cell of the Counter-Intelligence wing of Punjab Police recovered 147kg heroin from the district in the past 45 days.
In an intelligence led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, SSOC Fazilka has recovered 15 Kg Heroin after arresting one drug trafficker— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 9, 2023
Recovery was made during the search of a tractor trolley loaded with straw (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bIwjlTOVlh
