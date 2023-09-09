15kg heroin seized in Punjab's Fazilka

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

Fifteen kilogram of heroin has been recovered from Fazilka district.

A drug trafficker has been arrested. The recovery was made during the search of a tractor trolley loaded with straw.

The Special Services Operation Cell of the Counter-Intelligence wing of Punjab Police recovered 147kg heroin from the district in the past 45 days.

In an intelligence led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, SSOC Fazilka has recovered 15 Kg Heroin after arresting one drug trafficker



Recovery was made during the search of a tractor trolley loaded with straw

