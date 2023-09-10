15 kg heroin seized in Fazilka, one arrested

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 9

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police has nabbed a drug smuggler and seized 15 kg of heroin.

Lakhbir Singh, AIG, Counter Intelligence, said acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid near Dhani Kharas Wali village in Fazilka district. “The sleuths of the CI nabbed Pritam Singh, a resident of Jamsher Muhar village, Fazilka. He was travelling on a tractor along with his wife Kushalia Bai and son-in-law Gurmit Singh. During the inspection of the trolley, 10 packets of heroin weighing 15 kg were found hidden beneath a straw bale,” said the AIG, adding that Kushalia and Gurmeet managed to escape.

The AIG said all members of this family were involved in drug smuggling. “Recently, when the water in the Sutlej increased, this family stayed back at the village while other villagers moved to safer places. They did so to receive the consignment of heroin,” he said.

Jamsher Muhar village is surrounded by Pakistan from three sides and barbed fencing from the fourth side.

The accused have been booked under Sections 21-C, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the State Special Operation Cell in Fazilka.

“We have launched a hunt to nab the other accused,” the AIG said. In the last 45 days, the CI wing has seized 145.24 kg of heroin.

