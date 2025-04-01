DT
PT
Punjab: 15 kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran, peddler held

Punjab: 15 kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran, peddler held

Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:25 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
The Tarn Taran police brief mediapersons about 15 kg heroin seizure on Monday. Tribune photo
The Tarn Taran police arrested a drug smuggler linked to Pakistan and US-based drug syndicates and seized 15 kg heroin from his possession on Monday. The arrested person was identified as Harshpreet Singh of Roranwala in Amritsar.

The police have also impounded a scooter used by the suspect for smuggling drugs. The development came a day after the Tarn Taran police dismantled a drug trafficking cartel with the arrest of two persons and seized 6 kg heroin from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the preliminary investigation had revealed that the drug consignment was linked to a smuggling network operated by USA-based smuggler Gurnam Kallowal, having links with Pakistan-based drug smuggler Pahalwan. The latter was using drones to drop drug consignments from across the border, he added.

He said the probe also revealed that Harshpreet used to retrieve narcotic consignments from border areas to deliver these to local drug peddlers. He sent payment of drug proceeds through hawala channels on the instructions of his USA-based handler.

Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana said following reliable inputs about Harshpreet, police teams of the CIA launched an intelligence-based operation and arrested the accused from the Rakh Sarai Amanat Khan area, while he was going to deliver a drug consignment on his scooter.

