Rs 15 L reward for info leading to Landa’s arrest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

The NIA today announced a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa, who is wanted in connection with a terror case in Punjab.

Sharing the reward notice with the media, a spokesperson for the NIA said, “A cash reward of Rs 15 lakh has been announced for any information leading to Landa’s arrest. The identity of the informer will be kept secret, the official said.

Believed to be Residing in edmonton A resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa, is believed to be residing in Edmonton in Canada

He is wanted by the NIA in a case related to the grenade attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in 2022

The NIA registered the case in 2022 after it emerged that terrorist outfits and terror elements based abroad were operating in tandem with leaders and members of organised criminal gangs operating in northern states of the country to commit targeted killings and violent criminal acts.

“It had emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware such as arms, ammunition, explosives and IEDs across the border through a widespread inter-state network of gunrunners, illegal arms and ammunition manufacturers and suppliers and explosive traffickers,” the NIA spokesperson said.

The NIA succeeded in getting Canada-based Arsh Dalla designated as an “individual terrorist” by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 9 in a separate case.