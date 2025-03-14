DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / 15 patients report 'mild reactions' after use of IV fluid at hospital in Punjab's Sangrur   

15 patients report 'mild reactions' after use of IV fluid at hospital in Punjab's Sangrur   

Ruling AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj visits the hospital to enquire about the well-being of the affected patients
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:50 PM Mar 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Fifteen patients admitted to civil hospital in Sangrur reported having "mild reactions" after they were administered intravenous glucose, leading to authorities withdrawing the stock of a particular batch of medicines.

Ruling AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj visited the hospital to enquire about the well-being of the affected patients.

"I reached the civil hospital, Sangrur, after I received the news that there was some reaction after the women patients were given IV fluid post-delivery. I enquired about their well-being and also met a team of doctors," she told reporters.

Advertisement

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the patients' condition was stable.

"Mild reactions were reported today in Sangrur after the use of Glucose IV Fluid. Immediate action has been taken. All stocks have been withdrawn from Punjab," Singh said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Samples have been sent for urgent testing, and strict action will be taken in case any negligence is found, the minister said.

"There is no need to panic. Our medical experts are closely monitoring the situation. All patients who experienced the reaction are fine. Your health is our top priority," he said in the post.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper