DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 15 get burns as fire breaks out at temple in Punjab’s Barnala

15 get burns as fire breaks out at temple in Punjab’s Barnala

The fire breaks out in the cooking hall of the temple where ‘langar’ was being prepared
article_Author
Sushil Goyal
Sangrur, Updated At : 10:41 PM Aug 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Fifteen people suffered burns in a fire that broke out at the Hanuman Mandir, Barnewala, at Dhanaula town in Barnala district on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

The fire broke out in the cooking hall of the temple where ‘langar’ was being prepared.

Barnala DSP Satvir Singh said the fire broke out as the cook was putting fuel in the stove. He said all injured were taken to Dhanaula hospital, where six of them were referred to Government Medical College, Faridkot. 

Advertisement

The fire brigade from Barnala and a police team from Dhanaula reached the spot and controlled the fire.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts