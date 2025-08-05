15 get burns as fire breaks out at temple in Punjab’s Barnala
The fire breaks out in the cooking hall of the temple where ‘langar’ was being prepared
Advertisement
Fifteen people suffered burns in a fire that broke out at the Hanuman Mandir, Barnewala, at Dhanaula town in Barnala district on Tuesday evening.
Advertisement
The fire broke out in the cooking hall of the temple where ‘langar’ was being prepared.
Barnala DSP Satvir Singh said the fire broke out as the cook was putting fuel in the stove. He said all injured were taken to Dhanaula hospital, where six of them were referred to Government Medical College, Faridkot.
Advertisement
The fire brigade from Barnala and a police team from Dhanaula reached the spot and controlled the fire.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement