Fifteen people suffered burns in a fire that broke out at the Hanuman Mandir, Barnewala, at Dhanaula town in Barnala district on Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out in the cooking hall of the temple where ‘langar’ was being prepared.

Barnala DSP Satvir Singh said the fire broke out as the cook was putting fuel in the stove. He said all injured were taken to Dhanaula hospital, where six of them were referred to Government Medical College, Faridkot.

The fire brigade from Barnala and a police team from Dhanaula reached the spot and controlled the fire.