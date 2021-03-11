15 school buses challaned

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 18
The Safe School Transport Committee constituted by Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill conducted surprise inspection of school buses in Mandi Gobindgarh today. As many as 15 overloaded school buses and three autos ferrying more than six students were issued challans.
District Child Protection Officer Harbhajan Singh Mahimi said in order to ensure safety of schoolchildren surprise inspection was held.
He said CCTV cameras would be installed in school buses and and a woman attendant should be made available in every bus. Besides, the school buses should have first aid box and speed governors.
