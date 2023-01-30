15-year-old girl 'kidnapped' in Moga village: Police

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, January 30

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from the outskirts of her residence at Bhinder Kalan village in Dharamkot sub-division of Moga, the police officials confirmed here, today.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl was kidnapped by Navjot Singh son of Balkar Singh a resident of nearby Maujgarh village.

The local police said that Navjot was known to the girl.

The police investigations suggested that the girl may have been lured and kidnapped by the youth on pretext of marriage.

The police have registered a criminal case under sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC against Navjot Singh at Dharamkot police station.