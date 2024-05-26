15-year-old girl raped, gets rescued before being ‘sold’

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 25

A case of luring and raping a minor girl, aged 15 years, has come to light. The victim has been admitted to the Abohar Civil Hospital for treatment.

The victim said that a Malout-based youth used to visit his sister living in her village, with whom she became acquainted for the last few days.

She said that the said youth sent two of his friends to the village and called her to Malout on a pretext. There she was allegedly served cold drink laced with something and raped by the said youth. After this, when she gained consciousness, she observed that the said youth was taking her to Sriganganagar with an intention to sell her to someone.

The victim’s brother, present in the hospital, said that the Govt Railway Police in Sriganganagar became suspicious about the victim who managed to free herself and informed about her presence there. The doctors examined her and informed Wahabwala police.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar