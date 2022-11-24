15-yr imprisonment, Rs 2 lakh penalty for Garhshankar man

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

The Judge, Special Court, Rajiv K Berry, has sentenced Gurdev Ram of Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district to undergo 15 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting him in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict. In default of payment of the fine, the convict would further undergo RI for three years.

Gurdev Ram was arrested by the police on November 2, 2018, near the Sector 43-B ISBT, with 300 Buprenorphine injections of 2 ml each and 300 Avil ampules of 10 ml each.

The police claimed that the accused failed to produce any valid permit or licence for injections.

The counsel of the accused claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. On the other hand, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing arguments the court sentenced the accused to undergo 15 years RI.

The accused prayed for leniency in the sentence by stating that he was 50-year-old, the only bread earner in the family and was in detention for around three years.

The court order states: “The nature of offence and recovery of commercial quantity of 613.3 gm of contraband containing Buprenorphine from the conscious possession of the convict does not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency lest it may give wrong signal to society thereby encouraging propagation of delivery and possession of such psychotropic substances, which are hazardous, damaging and potential reason for spoiling of the youth.”