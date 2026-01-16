150 khair trees cut illegally near Ropar

Large-scale illegal felling of green khair trees has been detected in government forest areas of Fatehpur, Bhagwali and Bhangala villages near Ropar, raising serious concerns over forest protection and alleged connivance of officials concerned.

According to official records, at least 150 green khair trees have been cut illegally. However, local sources claimed the actual number could be as high as 500. Sources said private individuals involved in the illegal activity took elaborate measures to camouflage their operations. Tents were erected on forest land and boards bearing the name of the Punjab Forest Corporation installed to create the impression that the felling was being carried out by an authorised government agency. That reportedly helped the perpetrators avoid suspicion while green trees were felled and removed.

The Forest Department has now initiated disciplinary proceedings. A forest guard, who also held additional charge of block forest officer for the area, has been suspended. A chargesheet has been issued to the Range Forest Officer, Ropar.

Ropar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kanwardeep Singh confirmed the action. He said an inquiry was ordered after the matter came to his notice. “The inquiry established that 150 green khair trees were illegally felled. It appears that the activity took place in connivance with lower-rung forest officials,” he said.