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Home / Punjab / 150 LMT paddy procured in state: Punjab Minister Kataruchak

150 LMT paddy procured in state: Punjab Minister Kataruchak

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:12 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Lal Chand Kataruchak. File photo
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Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Friday said paddy arrival in the state’s mandis had crossed 152 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), while procurement had exceeded 150 LMT during the ongoing kharif marketing season.

He said the state government had ensured smooth and hassle-free procurement operations across all mandis. The minister attributed the record arrivals and procurement to farmers’ confidence in the state’s procurement system.

Kataruchak said progressive lifting had exceeded 110 LMT, while the lifting percentage within 72 hours of procurement stood at 84.65 per cent. He said special emphasis was being laid on accelerating lifting to ensure that mandis remained clear for fresh arrivals and farmers did not face inconvenience.

The minister further said Rs 33,000 crore had been credited to farmers’ accounts.

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Reiterating the government’s commitment, Kataruchak said every grain of the farmers’ produce would be procured and payments made within the stipulated timeframe.

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