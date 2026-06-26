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Home / Punjab / 15,000 Akal Academy students form 'We Are Drug Free' human chain for world record bid

15,000 Akal Academy students form 'We Are Drug Free' human chain for world record bid

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Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 03:36 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Students form human chain to spread message against drug addiction in Ropar.
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At the stroke of 8 am today, playgrounds across 121 Akal Academy schools transformed into living canvases as more than 15,000 students stood shoulder to shoulder to create a simple yet powerful message, “We Are Drug Fee.” For a few minutes, thousands of young voices fell silent, allowing their formation to speak louder than words in a united appeal against drug abuse.

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The synchronised event, organised by The Kalgidhar Trust on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, was more than an attempt to enter the World Book of Records, London. It was a public declaration by children that they want to grow up in communities free from the shadow of addiction.

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From villages in Punjab to schools in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, students gathered simultaneously on their campuses to participate in the campaign. Teachers described the atmosphere as one of pride and purpose as children patiently took their positions to ensure that every letter of the giant human formation was perfectly visible.

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In Ropar district, 75 students of Akal Academy Kamalpur joined the nationwide effort. For many of them, the event carried a personal meaning. The students said the campaign was a reminder that the fight against addiction begins with awareness, courage and informed choices at a young age.

Holding placards and taking a pledge to remain drug-free, the students promised not only to stay away from narcotics but also to encourage their friends and family members to adopt healthy lifestyles. Several students said they hoped their message would reach young people who might otherwise fall prey to substance abuse.

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Principal of Akal Academy at Ropar Amandeep Kaur said the campaign reflected the resolve of students to become ambassadors of positive social change.

"This initiative reflects the determination of our students to stand against drug abuse and promote healthy living. Through year-round awareness programmes, value-based education, counselling support and preventive interventions, our schools continue to maintain drug-free campuses," she said.

The Principal further said that for the Kalgidhar Trust, the campaign is part of a much larger mission. Its students have previously helped create two World Records and earned one Limca Book of Records recognition through similar public awareness initiatives, she said.

While the record attempt may eventually find a place in official books, organisers believe the real achievement lies in thousands of children who chose to stand together for a cause that has deeply affected society. In a state that continues to battle the challenge of drug addiction, their human formation served as a powerful reminder that lasting change begins with the next generation.

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