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Home / Punjab / 15,000 Akal Academy students make human chain in world record bid on Anti-Drug Day

15,000 Akal Academy students make human chain in world record bid on Anti-Drug Day

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 03:10 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Students make a human chain at Akal Academy Sukhanwala on Friday.
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More than 15,000 students from 121 Akal Academy schools run by The Kalgidhar Trust across five states simultaneously formed the words "We Are Drug Free" on their campuses at 8 am on Friday to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The initiative has been submitted for recognition by the World Book of Records, London.

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The exercise, held across schools in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, saw students assemble in unison to pledge their commitment to a drug-free society. According to Jatinder Singh of the academy's Public Relations Department, the initiative would be the Trust's third entry in the World Book of Records, following two earlier world records and one recognition in the Limca Book of Records for similar large-scale public awareness campaigns.

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In Faridkot district, 48 students from Akal Academy Jand Sahib and 60 students from Akal Academy Sukhanwala participated in the human formation.

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Speaking on the occasion, Akal Academy Sukhanwala Principal Gurjit Kaur said the initiative reflected the resolve of students to reject substance abuse and promote healthy living. She added that the schools ensure drug-free campuses through year-round awareness programmes, value-based education, counselling support and preventive interventions.

The Kalgidhar Trust has been actively engaged in drug prevention and social awareness campaigns through its network of educational institutions across northern India. The event, the Trust said, reinforces its commitment to nurturing responsible citizens and encouraging young people to become ambassadors for a drug-free society.

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