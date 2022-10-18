154 villages pass resolution against stubble-burning in Malerkotla district

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Malerkotla, October 17

As many as 154 panchayats of the 176 in Malerkotla district have passed a resolution against stubble-burning and appealed to farmers to shun the practice.

As per information, 65 panchayats of the 69 in the Malerkotla block, 46 panchayats of the 60 in Amargarh and 43 panchayats of the 47 in Ahmedgarh have passed resolution against the practice of burning stubble.

The panchayats have submitted their resolutions to the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO).

The sarpanches of various villages said they were also appealing to farmers on a personal level not to burn stubble. Besides, they had requested the Punjab Government to provide farmers with financial aid and the required equipment to manage stubble without burning.

“We have passed a resolution and are appealing to the farmers not to burn stubble. But our efforts alone cannot achieve the goal as we need the support of the government. Farmers do not want to burn stubble, but they need financial aid and the required machinery to manage it,” Kanwaljit Kaur, sarpanch, Bhanbhaura village, said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Rajdeep Kaur said the administration had been going all out to appeal to farmers not to burn the stubble.

“Our officers have been organising special awareness camps and visiting fields to convince farmers to shun stubble-burning. Of the 176 panchayats in the district, 154 have passed the resolution and assured us that that they would not resort to burning stubble in their villages,” the ADC said.

The Malerkotla administration has also announced to make red entry if any farmer was found burning stubble.

After a red entry is made against a farmer, he will neither be able to take the panchayat land on annual lease nor be able to avail any government facility.

Besides, the administration has also said if a farmer was reported trying to burn stubble, he will face problems in acquiring a weapon’s licence, passport verification and NoCs for various purposes.

