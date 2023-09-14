Rs 158 crore released for new tehsils: Jimpa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said the government had taken the initiative for the ultra-modern construction of several such offices.

Earlier, Rs 100 crore was approved, but after increasing the budget of some districts, Rs 158 crore had been released so far. He said many offices were running in old and dilapidated buildings and had not been equipped with facilities.

He said Rs 5.14 crore, Rs 4.31 crore, Rs 10.68 crore and Rs 3.05 crore had been released for the new buildings to be constructed at Chamkaur Sahib, Cheema (Sangrur), Dirba and Banur. Apart from this, Rs 6.52 crore had been released for the new tehsil complex in Hoshiarpur and Rs 6.18 crore in Nakodar.

Many tehsils in Barnala, Faridkot, Samana, Phillaur, Gurdaspur and Ludhianawould be upgraded.

