158 held with 10 kg heroin, 1.3 kg opium

158 held with 10 kg heroin, 1.3 kg opium

The Punjab Police on Sunday arrested 158 alleged drug smugglers and seized 10.1 kg heroin, 1.3 kg opium and Rs 19,040 drug money from them. With this, the number of those nabbed for drug smugglers has reached 13,449 in the...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:12 AM May 26, 2025 IST
The Punjab Police on Sunday arrested 158 alleged drug smugglers and seized 10.1 kg heroin, 1.3 kg opium and Rs 19,040 drug money from them.

With this, the number of those nabbed for drug smugglers has reached 13,449 in the past 85 days.

The operation was carried out in all 28 police districts of the state.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said over 220 police teams, comprising over 1,700 police personnel, raided 445 locations across the state, leading to the registration of 104 cases.

8 kg heroin, arms seized

Jalandhar: Following the recent arrest of drug smuggler Shivam Sodhi, alias Shiva, the police here claimed to have made a breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown against narco-terrorism.

Acting on leads obtained during Shivam’s police remand, the police arrested another accused and seized 8 kg of heroin, taking the total recovery to 13 kg.

The operation also led to the seizure of two illegal .32 bore pistols, six live cartridges, three magazines, three luxury vehicles, and Rs 22,000 in drug money.

Bikers held with heroin

Abohar: A team of the Fazilka police arrested two bikers and seized 1.25 kg of heroin from them.

The arrests were made at a naka on the Jattwali-Rana road, where the police were conducting checks on suspicious vehicles. — OC

