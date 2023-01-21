Rs 15K cost imposed on Punjab Govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 20

Dr Aman Inder Singhm Additional Civil Judge, Senior Division, Chandigarh, has imposed a cost of Rs 15,000 on the Punjab Government for wrongly suggesting the name of a cost accountant instead of chartered account as directed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court for making a calculation of the amount to be paid to a contractor in terms of award dated May 5, 1995, and decree dated May 12, 1998, by the government.