15kg heroin seized as drug peddler nabbed in Amritsar

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, September 6
The Amritsar police have seized 15kg of heroin and arrested a man of New Ranjitpura locality in Chheharta area.
Harpreet Singh, originally hailing from Chola Sahib in Tarn Taran, was coming from Batala in a car when he was intercepted at a checkpoint near Lehraka village.
According to the police, during the search of the car, 15kg heroin that was kept in a sack beneath the dashboard was seized.
According to information, the contraband was smuggled from Pakistan through the Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur area.
Harpreet was a courier while the contraband belonged to the notorious drug peddler, Happy Jatt of Jandiala.
The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against him.
