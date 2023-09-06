15kg heroin seized as drug peddler nabbed in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 6

The Amritsar police have seized 15kg of heroin and arrested a man of New Ranjitpura locality in Chheharta area.

Harpreet Singh, originally hailing from Chola Sahib in Tarn Taran, was coming from Batala in a car when he was intercepted at a checkpoint near Lehraka village.

According to the police, during the search of the car, 15kg heroin that was kept in a sack beneath the dashboard was seized.

According to information, the contraband was smuggled from Pakistan through the Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur area.

Harpreet was a courier while the contraband belonged to the notorious drug peddler, Happy Jatt of Jandiala.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against him.

