16,580 ineligible ration card holders in Sangrur district on radar, action likely

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 12

Amid allegations of distribution of wheat to ineligible persons under the Public District System (PDS), it has come to light that around 16,580 ration card holders of Sangrur are under the scanner. The cards have allegedly been issued to ineligible persons who own land and have good income.

Sources in the Food and Civil Supplies Department said under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) scheme, there should have been 1.60 lakh card holders, but the figure is 1,76,580 in Sangrur district.

On the directions of the government, officers of the Local Government and Revenue Department, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners at the district level, had started conducting surveys to detect ineligible beneficiaries.

Teams are going door to door to check the details of all beneficiaries while at some places, surveys have been concluded and reports have reached the offices of Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs).

“There are thousands of ineligible card holders, who, in connivance with depot holders, are getting wheat. Last evening, we met the authorities in Chandigarh and hope to see some quick action,” said Bikkar Singh Hathoa, a leader of the Zammen Prapati Sangharsh Committee.

As per norms, all, including landless agriculture laborers, old age pensioners, who do not have any other family member to support them and their annual income is up to Rs 60,000, and the homeless and persons living in kutcha houses are eligible for the NFSA scheme benefits. But there are many who own land and have sources of income are getting the benefits. Alone in Bhawanigarh, the authorities have detected around 800 ineligible beneficiaries.

District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC) Narinder Singh said action against ineligible card holders was likely to be taken soon.

“Survey is on, but till date 16,580 beneficiaries have come under the scanner. We will delete the ineligible beneficiaries from the list soon and it will streamline the grain supply,” said the DFSC.

