16 bids received for home delivery of atta in Punjab

Chandigarh, August 9
Bidders seem to have been enthused by the AAP government’s home delivery of atta scheme, which will start from October 1. A total of 16 persons have participated in the bids to be partners for delivering atta at the doorstep of 36 lakh families.
The bids for deciding on the delivery partner in the government’s flagship plan were opened this afternoon. “We are in the process of evaluating the bids,” Ramvir, Markfed MD, said.
The bidders, who qualify for the technical bids, will then have to make financial bids for a final selection.
