Rs 16-crore EC booster for rain-hit farmers in Punjab

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 14

With the non-payment of relief to farmers for crop loss during March rain becoming a major issue in the Bathinda and Sangrur parliamentary constituencies, the Election Commission of India today gave its nod for a compensation of Rs 16 crore to be paid to farmers immediately.

According to information, Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned to be paid to farmers in Sangrur and Rs 15.21 crore in Bathinda. Letters of approval for the release of compensation have also been sent to the DCs of the two districts by the Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management.

This will bring some reprieve for the AAP candidate from Bathinda, who is also the Agriculture Minister, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, who has been questoned by farmers during his campaign.

For the past some time, farmer unions had been pressing the government to release the compensation, turning these into a political issue, especially in the rural areas of the Bathinda constituency. Official sources in the government have told The Tribune that the compensation will be disbursed within 10 days.

It is learnt that the State Executive Committee (SEC) that decided on crop compensation, at its meeting held recently, approved two proposals of the DC, Bathinda, and one proposal of the DC, Sangrur, for disbursement of funds to farmers, who have suffered crop damage. The SEC approved the release of Rs 7.59 crore — Rs 9.71 lakh from the State Disaster Relief Funds and Rs 2.53 crore and Rs 4. 98 crore from state’s own funds for Bathinda.

The SEC also approved the proposal to release Rs 51.95 lakh from the SDRF and Rs 55.67 lakh from of state’s own funds for Sangrur.

For next season, Rs 3,077 MSP sought

The Punjab Government has sent its recommendation, seeking MSP for rabi crops, to the Centre. The state has demanded that the price of wheat for 2025-26 be increased to Rs 3,104 per quintal on the basis of production costs, while it had recommended a price of Rs 3,077 per quintal in 2024-25

In the current wheat season, the MSP of wheat is Rs 2,275 per quintal. The state has sought the MSP on barley crop at Rs 2,540 per quintal, chickpea crop Rs 6,765 per quintal and mustard crop Rs 6,770 per quintal

