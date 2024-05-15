 Rs 16-crore EC booster for rain-hit farmers in Punjab : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Rs 16-crore EC booster for rain-hit farmers in Punjab

Rs 16-crore EC booster for rain-hit farmers in Punjab

Rs 1 crore okayed for farmers in Sangrur, Rs 15.21 crore in Bathinda

Rs 16-crore EC booster for rain-hit farmers in Punjab

A farmer inspects his damaged wheat crop. File



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 14

With the non-payment of relief to farmers for crop loss during March rain becoming a major issue in the Bathinda and Sangrur parliamentary constituencies, the Election Commission of India today gave its nod for a compensation of Rs 16 crore to be paid to farmers immediately.

According to information, Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned to be paid to farmers in Sangrur and Rs 15.21 crore in Bathinda. Letters of approval for the release of compensation have also been sent to the DCs of the two districts by the Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management.

This will bring some reprieve for the AAP candidate from Bathinda, who is also the Agriculture Minister, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, who has been questoned by farmers during his campaign.

For the past some time, farmer unions had been pressing the government to release the compensation, turning these into a political issue, especially in the rural areas of the Bathinda constituency. Official sources in the government have told The Tribune that the compensation will be disbursed within 10 days.

It is learnt that the State Executive Committee (SEC) that decided on crop compensation, at its meeting held recently, approved two proposals of the DC, Bathinda, and one proposal of the DC, Sangrur, for disbursement of funds to farmers, who have suffered crop damage. The SEC approved the release of Rs 7.59 crore — Rs 9.71 lakh from the State Disaster Relief Funds and Rs 2.53 crore and Rs 4. 98 crore from state’s own funds for Bathinda.

The SEC also approved the proposal to release Rs 51.95 lakh from the SDRF and Rs 55.67 lakh from of state’s own funds for Sangrur.

For next season, Rs 3,077 MSP sought

  • The Punjab Government has sent its recommendation, seeking MSP for rabi crops, to the Centre. The state has demanded that the price of wheat for 2025-26 be increased to Rs 3,104 per quintal on the basis of production costs, while it had recommended a price of Rs 3,077 per quintal in 2024-25
  • In the current wheat season, the MSP of wheat is Rs 2,275 per quintal. The state has sought the MSP on barley crop at Rs 2,540 per quintal, chickpea crop Rs 6,765 per quintal and mustard crop Rs 6,770 per quintal

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sangrur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

2
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination from Mandi; drives in an open jeep; sings paeans to PM Modi

3
India

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

5
Diaspora

Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict

6
Diaspora

Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck

7
Delhi

Excise 'scam': AAP will be made co-accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

8
India

With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency

9
Punjab

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

10
India

Lawyers can’t be sued by clients for ‘deficiency in service’ under Consumer Protection Act, rules SC

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court

AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court

Verdict reserved on Sisodia’s bail pleas in money laundering...

Retired Indian Colonel on UN duty killed near Rafah

Retired Indian Colonel on UN duty killed near Rafah

AAP admits Kejri aide ‘assaulted’ Maliwal, says will face strict action

AAP admits Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar ‘assaulted’ Swati Maliwal, says will face strict action

Can’t sue lawyers for service deficiency: SC

Can’t sue lawyers for service deficiency: Supreme Court

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana stars in new role

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role


Cities

View All

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundari calls on Dera Beas head

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

A chance to serve my birthplace: Tewari

A chance to serve my birthplace: Manish Tewari

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Congress, party candidate get Election Commission notice

Sanjay Tandon appeals for 90% voter turnout

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

BJP questions AAP’s response to ‘incident’

Excise policy case: K Kavitha’s custody extended till May 20

1 dead, 7 hurt in fire at I-T office

Ex-AAP, Congress leaders join saffron party

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi Utkarsh of Army school tops Jalandhar district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Jalandhar: Pawan Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Phagwara: Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

Jalandhar MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

BCM Arya students shine in CBSE Class X, 4 bag top spot

Ludhiana hotelier gets Rs 2 crore extortion call

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring files nomination for Ludhiana parliamentary seat

Ludhiana: AAP’s Ashok Parashar Pappi opts for no roadshow

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala