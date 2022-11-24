16 flaunt arms in Punjab, booked

Tribune Reporters

Sangrur, November 23

Sixteen more persons have been booked in the state for flaunting arms on social media and at functions.

The Sangrur police have booked six persons at different police stations across the district for flaunting arms on social media. Gurpreet Singh, Jagjit singh, Angrej Khan, Randip Singh, Amrik Singh and Viru have been booked in cases under Section 188 of the IPC.

Jalandhar’s ‘Kulhad pizza’ couple booked Cops have booked Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple after they were seen brandishing guns in a video posted on social media on Tuesday that went viral ACP (Central) Nirmal Singh said that the duo was released on bail as it was a bailable offence “The couple said were holding toy guns and the sole purpose of the video was fun and entertainment,” he added

In Barnala district as well, six persons were booked for displaying weapons at a wedding ceremony in Ghunas village.

Ropar: The police booked a resident Maninder Singh, alias Monney, of the Nurpur Bedi area on Wednesday. Monney had posted his picture with weapons on Facebook. Following this, he was arrested after registering a case under Section 188 of the IPC.

Fatehgarh Sahib: The police have booked Parwinder Singh, alias Pinda, of Saidpura village for allegedly glorifying arms on his Instagram account. Dr Ravjot Grewal, SSP, said the Fatehgarh Sahib DSP was informed that Parwinder had uploaded hi photos with weapons on his Instagram account. She said after verification of facts, the police registered a case for violating the ban.