16 IAS, 3 PCS officers shifted

The government today issued transfer orders of 16 IAS and three PCS officers, which is believed to be the first step at an intended administrative overhaul in the coming days.

She was named in an FIR registered by the Vigilance Bureau into the PSIEC land allotment scam and has since been on leave

Among those transferred is Rahul Bhandari, Principal Secretary, Food and Supplies and Public Relations. He is and now posted as Principal Resident Commissioner, Delhi. Last week, his wife Rakhee Gupta Bhandari was transferred from the post of the Principal Secretary to the Punjab Governor.

Interestingly, Rahul has been replaced by Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, who had the Food and Supply Department before Bhandari. Similarly, in Public Relations Department, Bhandari has been replaced by MS Jaggi.

Ajoy Sharma, who was transferred from the post of Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, on January 22, has still not been given charge. He was then replaced by VK Meena, who incidentally has been transferred and assigned the charge of Printing and Stationery Department. Meena has been replaced by Vivek Pratap Singh, who had been given the additional charge.

Raji P Srivastava has been transferred from the Forest Department and given the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Freedom Fighters. She had been replaced by Vikas Garg, who has been given this additional charge.

Neelima, posted as Managing Director, Punjab Health Systems Corporation, has also been replaced by Pardeep Kumar Aggarwal. She was named in an FIR registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau into the PSIEC land allotment scam and has since remained on leave. She has been asked to report to the Personnel Department on joining duties from her leave.

Gagandip Singh Brar, who was recently questioned by the SIT probing the sacrilege cases, too, has been transferred out as Secretary, Horticulture, and not given new charge.

Alaknanda Dayal, transferred out from Medical Education and Research, has not been given new posting orders. Her charge has been given to Anurag Aggarwal. Rahul Tiwari, who has been replaced by Sumer Singh Gurjar as Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, too, has been asked to report to the Personnel Department after the end of his leave. Babita has been replaced by Devinder Singh as Director, Social Justice, and has been posted in the Health Department.