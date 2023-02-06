16 public sand mines opened in Punjab, 50 more soon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 5

In an initiative aimed at ensuring supply of cheap sand and gravel to the public, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today dedicated 16 public mines to the people in seven districts, thereby ensuring pit head price of sand at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet.

The Chief Minister, who was in the district, said, “The government has eradicated the sand mafia which had flexed its muscles in the past to ensure that people get cheap sand. By next month, 50 more such mines will be operational across the state.”

Mann said only manual excavation of sand will be permitted in these public mining sites and no mechanical excavation of sand will be allowed.

“No mining contractor will be allowed to operate in these public mining sites and sand from public mining sites will only be sold for use in construction of non-commercial projects,” he said, adding that sale of sand would be allowed only till sunset and a government official would always remain present to regulate the extraction at each public mining site.

He said an app had been developed to provide information about public mining sites to people and to facilitate online payments.

The Chief Minister said the sites would boost the rural economy as a large number of youth and labourers would be engaged in this exercise, leading to higher incomes.

The step would also eliminate middlemen in the sale and purchase of sand and gravel, leading to empowerment of the common man, the CM added.

He said sand would be available at the lowest rates across the country.

The Chief Minister said operation of the mines would be completely a transparent process as CCTV cameras had been installed to keep 24-hour surveillance on it. He said apart from this police patrolling would be ensured on these public sites to keep a check over it.

Mann said due to the public mining sites, the prices so sand would fall and stabilise at a lower level. The mines present a regular alternative for the common man to purchase cheap sand.

The Chief Minister said that these mines would be operational from 6 am to 7 pm from April 1-September 30 and from 7 am to 5 pm from October 1 to March 31.

Fazilka gets 3 sites, 16 more in pipeline

District Mining Officer Alok Chaudhary said two sites have been opened at Badha village, while one has been opened at Gariba Sandar village

Chaudhary said 19 sites have been identified for sand excavation in the district

The approval for three sites has already been granted while the process for the remaining is underway

The work at Gariba Sandar legal sand quarry had been suspended on October 18 last year amid controversy

#bhagwant mann