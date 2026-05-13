icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 16-year-old dies after ‘forced drug injection’ in Fazilka; villagers protest, block highway

16-year-old dies after ‘forced drug injection’ in Fazilka; villagers protest, block highway

The protesters also placed the body on the road and demanded strict action against the accused youths

article_Author
Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:47 PM May 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Villagers block the Fazilka-Ferozepur highway in Fazilka on Wednesday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

A 16-year-old matriculate, Parmjit Singh alias Bobby, died under mysterious circumstances in the Jhok Depolana village of Fazilka district.

Advertisement

According to Sukhwinder Singh, cousin of the deceased, three youths from the village allegedly took Parmjit with them around 11.30 pm on Tuesday and forcibly administered a drug injection to him, leading to his death. Sukhwinder claimed that Bobby was not a drug addict.

Advertisement

The body of the youth was recovered from the outskirts of the village on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Jaswinder Singh, a villager who also participated in the protest, alleged that five youths from the village had fallen prey to drugs in the past six months. He claimed that drugs were being sold openly in the village “like sugar”.

Enraged over the incident, family members and villagers staged a protest by blocking the road overbridge on the Fazilka-Ferozepur highway near the grain market in Fazilka town on Wednesday afternoon. The protesters also placed the body on the road and demanded strict action against the accused youths.

Advertisement

The protesters further demanded that the houses of drug peddlers, who they alleged had amassed huge wealth through the illegal trade, be bulldozed.

DSP Satinder Kumar, who visited the protest site, said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the postmortem examination, which would be conducted by a board of medical officers at the Civil Hospital, Fazilka.

He said an FIR would be registered on the basis of the statement of the family members and assured that the accused would not be spared.

Commenting on allegations regarding the open sale of drugs in the village, the DSP said cases were being registered against drug peddlers, and action is taken whenever such incidents are reported.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts