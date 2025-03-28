16-year-old girl moves High Court for liver donation to save father

A 16-year-old girl’s attempt to donate part of her liver to save her father’s life has caught the attention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has directed the authorisation committee to expeditiously decide the matter.

The father, a 47-year-old suffering from liver cirrhosis, is facing a life-threatening condition requiring a liver transplant. Appearing before Kuldeep Tiwari’s Bench, counsel Viren Sibal contended that the absence of approval by the appropriate authority compelled the family to move the court despite medical clearance.

The petitioners, mother and daughter, filed the plea for permission to donate “segment of liver” after referring to “indolent and lackadaisical approach” in granting permission. Directions were also sought to forthwith decide their representation.

The court was told that the mother, also considered as a donor, was medically unfit due to existing ailments, leaving the daughter as the only viable donor. “The minor daughter, aged 16 years, was found to be medically fit to donate the liver segment. But in view of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, 2014, the approval of appropriate authority is required,” Sibal added.

Appearing on the PGI’s behalf, advocate Sanjeev Kaushik--among other things--submitted that petitioner had not impleaded the Gurugram district’s authorisation committee as a party. “Therefore, the instant petition is bad for non-joinder of necessary party,” he added.

Taking a note of the submission, Justice Tiwari made authorisation committee a respondent on Sibal’s verbal request. “Considering the sensitivity of the instant issue and without asking for any formal reply from the respondents, this court deems it fit and appropriate to pass a mandamus upon the newly added respondent-authorization committee to forthwith decide the petitioner’s representation through which permission was been sought by petitioner to donate segment of her liver to her father,” Justice Tiwari asserted.

The Bench also asked the treating hospital to ensure the availability of medical record essential for apt decision by the authorisation committee. In case the respondent hospital shows any dereliction in compliance to the directions issued by this court, strict action will follow,” the court concluded.