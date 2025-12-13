16-year-old property dispute settled as Punjab Lok Adalat disposes of over 4.54 lakh cases

A civil appeal involving a complex property dispute lingering since 2009 was amicably settled during the fourth National Lok Adalat organised by the Punjab State Legal Services Authority (PSLSA) on Saturday.

Advertisement

Pending before the District Judge, Hoshiarpur, the matter was disposed of after one of the parties agreed to relinquish ownership rights over a portion of the disputed land against monetary consideration, restoring harmony after years of acrimony.

Advertisement

The mega Lok Adalat, which mobilised 429 Benches across Punjab, delivered swift justice in a single day to litigants whose disputes had often lingered for decades.

Advertisement

A total of 5,11,015 cases were taken up during the Adalat held under the guidance of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and PSLSA Executive Chairman. Out of these, as many as 4,54,466 cases were successfully disposed of.

The scale of success was further reflected in the resolution of pre-litigation matters. As many as 4,43,033 cases at the pre-litigation stage were taken up, out of which 4,05,473 were resolved. No fewer than 48,993 out of a total of 67,982 pending cases were listed and settled during the proceedings. The financial impact was equally significant, with settlements totaling Rs 665.81 crore, demonstrating the effectiveness of amicable dispute resolution in both speed and substance.

Advertisement

The event was organised under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) with the objective of providing speedy, cost-effective, and amicable resolution of disputes, thereby strengthening access to justice for all in consonance with Article 39-A of the Constitution of India.

The Lok Adalat witnessed enthusiastic participation from litigants, judicial officers, advocates, and other stakeholders. A wide spectrum of cases, including civil, matrimonial, property, motor accident claims, banking, insurance, and other compoundable matters, were resolved through conciliation and mutual settlement.

Several long-pending disputes, including matters spanning over a decade, were successfully settled, leading to substantial decongestion of court dockets. Courts witnessed an overwhelming response from banking institutions, insurance companies, government departments, and the general public, reflecting growing faith in the Lok Adalat mechanism.

Justice Mishra appreciated the dedicated efforts of judicial officers, District Legal Services Authorities, and volunteers across the State, whose collective commitment ensured the successful conduct of the mega event. The Authority acknowledged the support of the High Court, the Bar, police authorities, and the civil administration in ensuring the success of the mega exercise.