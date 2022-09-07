16 yrs on, HC raps Punjab Police for shoddy probe in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 6

More than 16 years after an accused was convicted in a drugs case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has rapped the police for carrying out investigation “in a very casual and unprofessional manner”. The admonition came as the High Court acquitted the accused, while taking up his appeal filed in 2006.

Drugs case The Bathinda Special Court convicted two accused in July 2006

Justice Madaan said the judgment was not sustainable as the prosecution was not been able to prove the contraband’s conscious possession

Another accused in the case died during the appeal’s pendency, while the lower court judge who passed the verdict was elevated to the High Court in 2017 and even retired in 2019. The delay may sound exceptional, but is not extraordinary. National Judicial Data Grid figures reveal that the High Court has more than 4,45,229 pending cases, including 1,65,360 criminal matters. It is suspected that many of the petitioners in these cases are no more there to pursue their grievances. When some of these cases are suddenly listed, the counsels are often at a loss in the absence of complete records or instructions. The High Court currently has 56 judges, against the sanctioned strength of 85.

Justice HS Madaan observed that the Bathinda Special Court convicted both the accused vide judgment dated July 25, 2006, before sentencing them to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh each as fine. Aggrieved, the convicts filed separate appeals, which were admitted for regular hearing. Their remaining sentence was suspended during the appeals’ pendency.

Justice Madaan asserted the court found that the judgment was not sustainable as the prosecution had not been able to prove the contraband’s conscious possession. Admittedly, the land from which the accused-appellant purportedly got the contraband recovered following his disclosure statement did not belong to him. Similarly, the allegation that the accused was in the land’s possession was not established.

The prosecution’s story was that the land had been taken on lease by the accused-appellant. But documents such as the lease deed were not proved. Similarly, revenue record in the form of “jamabandi” or “khasra girdawari” was not proved to establish that the appellant-accused had been owner/in possession of the land. Rather, the accused tendered evidence reflecting that another person was owner in possession of the land.

“As is commonly said, man may tell lies, but circumstances do not and further documentary evidence carries much more credibility taking precedence over the oral evidence, which unfortunately, the interested persons manage to procure in support of their case,” Justice Madaan observed.

Before parting, Justice Madaan added it was difficult to understand how the appellants-accused were fastened with criminal liability for contraband possession. Unless the prosecution proved connection between the land and accused, they could not be fastened with any criminal liability.

#punjab police