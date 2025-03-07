161 government institutions honoured with Best School Award

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, on Friday, honoured 161 government institutions with the ‘Best School Award’ — carrying a total prize money of Rs 11 crore.

Addressing the gathering during the award function held at MC Bhawan here, Bains said 92 primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools for the session 2023-24 and 69 for the session 2024-25 have been awarded today. He said primary schools have been awarded with Rs 2.5 lakh cash prize each, middle schools with Rs 5 lakh each, high schools with Rs 7.5 lakh each and senior secondary schools with Rs 10 lakh each.

He added that these schools have been selected on merit basis, focusing on several strict parameters such as students’ performance, attendance, community participation and maintenance of school infrastructure.

Underlining the role of school heads in transforming these institutions, Bains urged the school heads to boost student enrolment in these government schools. He also urged them to promote initiatives taken by CM Bhagwant Mann-led government in providing the best quality education and necessary amenities in schools, besides equipping teachers with latest teaching methodologies by sending them to renowned institutions like University of Turku (Finland) for training.

Special secretary of School Education Rajesh Dhiman, Punjab Development Commission member Anurag Kundu and director of School Education (Elementary) Paramjit Singh were also present during the event.