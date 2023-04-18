17,945 country liquor cartons seized in Muktsar

Muktsar, April 17
Officials of the Excise Department and district police today seized 17,945 cartons of country liquor from an unauthorised godown near the District Administrative Complex here. The liquor reportedly belonged to Vijeta Breweries, which is reportedly backed by Faridkot ex-MLA Deep Malhotra.
Sources in the Excise Department said the company had paid the excise duty for the entire stock, but did not pay the required fee to carry it forward to the financial year 2023-24.
Muktsar Excise and Taxation Officer Vijay Kumar said, “Earlier, two groups were carrying out liquor business in Muktsar. Currently, just one group has got the entire business. However, Vijeta Breweries had not paid the requisite fee to carry forward its stock from last year. As a result, we have seized 17,945 cartons of country liquor. Besides, a challan has been issued.”
Muktsar DSP (D) Rajesh Snehi Batta said, “A complaint has been lodged regarding the liquor stored in violation of the Excise Act. Further action will be taken after getting a detailed report from the Excise Department officials.”
