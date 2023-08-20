Rs 17 crore still pending, cane growers refuse to end stir

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 19

Sugarcane farmers refused to end their protest in front of the Subdivision-cum-tehsil complex in Dhuri today. They had begun a five-day sit-in at the site on August 14, which should have ended on Saturday. However, the protesters decided to continue their agitation as their demand of getting their pending dues of Rs 17 crore remained unfulfilled.

“We have submitted 45 memorandums to different authorities for the release of our payment for 2022-23. An amount of Rs 15 crore is pending from the Dhuri sugar mill and Rs 2 crore from the state government. We have been sitting here since August 14 and will not end our protest until we are paid our dues,” said Harjeet Singh Bugra, chairman, Sugarcane Growers Struggle Committee.

Farmers said many of them were under huge debt after suffering repeated losses due to delays in payment. Many have left sugarcane farming for the same reason.

While in 2017-18, an area of 3,810 hectares was under sugarcane farming in Sangrur and Malerkotla districts, the figure slumped to 1,665 hectares in 2021-22. Dhuri SDM Amit Gupta said he had been trying for early payment to farmers.

