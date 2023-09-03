17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 3

Over a fortnight after brothers Manavjit and Jashanbir Dhillon reportedly jumped into Beas river from the Goindwal bridge following alleged harassment by the Jalandhar police, the Kapurthala police have finally registered an FIR in the case.

Jashanbir's body was recovered on Saturday and an FIR has been registered against SHO of police station 1 Navdeep Singh, lady constable Jagjit Kaur and ASI Balwir Kumar at Talwandi Chaudhrian police station in Kapurthala for abetment to suicide. The trio have been booked under Section 306, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

Jashanbir's body, which was found 16 days after the incident, has been sent for postmortem to the Sultanpur Lodhi Civil Hospital.

While SHO Navdeep Singh had been transferred to police lines from the Jalandhar police station in August-end, the Dhillon family had been demanding the registration of an FIR against him as well as his dismissal ever since the brothers jumped into the Beas.

Jashanbir had placed his turban on the Goindwal bridge before jumping into the river that was in spate. His elder brother Manavjit had jumped after him in a bid to rescue him.

Jashanbir had been upset after Manavjit was allegedly harassed, humiliated and asked to remove his turban at the police station number 1 by Navdeep Singh, among others.

A candlelight march was also taken out in Jalandhar on Saturday to seek justice for the brothers.

Jashanbir's body was identified by his 70-year-old father Jatinder Pal Singh Dhillon.

The body of the elder brother Manavjit Singh Dhillon is yet to be found.

Kapurthala SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu said, "An FIR has been lodged for abetment to suicide against SHO Navdeep Singh and other two staff members. I have also called for forming of a board for the autopsy of Jashanbir Singh Dhillon."

#Kapurthala #Punjab Police