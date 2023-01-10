Fazilka: 17 dental clinics running illegally, several booked

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, January 9

Cracking whip on 17 dental clinics being run allegedly without valid documents, the police booked several persons running the clinics in Fazilka on Monday.

The action has been taken after more than four years of inquiry against these hospitals by the Health Department. Most of the clinics are situated in Jalalabad and surrounding areas of the district.

On the basis of the complaint received by the then Health Minister against the dental clinics and quacks, the office of civil surgeon conducted an inquiry and submitted a report.

A case has been registered against the accused.

