17 ‘followers’ detained in Malwa region

Patiala, March 19
In a crackdown in the Malwa region, the police rounded up 17 persons for their alleged association with pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De on Sunday. The police also prevented the blockage of the national highway and dispersed a gathering of Amritpal’s supporters at the Shambhu barrier.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Patiala, Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said the department deputed four companies of paramilitary forces along with the police force in the district and carried out flag marches at the strategic locations.
He said the police, as part of the preventive action against associates of the Waris Punjab De chief, rounded up six individuals from Patiala, seven from Barnala, three from Sangrur and one from Malerkotla.
The IGP said, “Navdeep Singh Jalbehra of Haryana had issued an appeal on social media to block the highway at Shambhu barrier. Around 70 youths gathered there to block the traffic. But the police dispersed the crowd.”
