17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, June 14
Seventeen people were injured when a truck rammed into a bus near Ludhiana, police said on Friday.
The bus, which was carrying migrant labourers from Bihar and their families, was coming to Punjab when the incident occurred on Thursday night, they said.
Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Gurinder Singh said the injured, including women and children, were taken to the local civil hospital. Two of them sustained serious injuries.
The migrant labourers were working in different parts of Punjab, police said.
