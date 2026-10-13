Two Armed Forces Preparatory Institutes (AFPIs) in Mohali have achieved record success in the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance examination, with 17 female cadets from the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute qualifying in the written test.

The institute has recorded the highest-ever number of female qualifiers from a government institute in the country.

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The Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute recorded an 87.7 per cent success rate, with 57 of its 65 cadets qualifying for the NDA’s 158th Course, scheduled to commence in June 2027.

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Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora described the results as a historic achievement, saying they established the state as a leader in preparing girls for careers in the Armed Forces.