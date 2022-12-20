17 shortlisted for def services director

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

The government has shortlisted 17 retired officers of the rank of Brigadier and equivalent to be appointed as the Director, Department of Defence Services Welfare. They include four from the Navy and one from the Air Force.

The interviews for the selection to the post, for which 34 officers had applied, were conducted by a committee headed by Chief Secretary VK Janjua last week.

Under Punjab Government rules, a person to be appointed as the director should be a retired officer of the rank of Brigadier or equivalent in the other services and will have a tenure of two years, extendable up to another two years or till the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.

Meanwhile, in orders issued today, the Chief Minister approved the extension of the term of the incumbent director, Brig Satinder Singh (retd), by three months or till the time a new director is appointed on grounds of administrative requirements. His four-year term was ending today.

The Department of Defence Services Welfare is mandated with managing the affairs of ex-servicemen in the state and to implement various welfare schemes and policies for providing assistance by the state government.