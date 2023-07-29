17-year-old girl killed, another hurt in mishap

Tribune News Service

Nangal, July 28

A 17-year-old girl was crushed to death under a truck near Taraf Mazara village on Nangal-Kalwan road here today. The deceased has been identified as Kanchan, a resident of Nangran village. Another girl Meena of the same village suffered serious injuries in the mishap.

As per information, Kanchan, a student of Class 12, was on her way to school with her brother and Meena, when their motorcycle slipped on a narrow, potholed road. After they fell on the road, Kanchan was run over by the truck and died on the spot.

After the accident, the locals staged a protest, demanding that the road be repaired at the earliest. They also demanded that plying of heavy motor vehicles, including trucks, on this road be restricted.

Nangal Station House Officer Sunny Khanna said the truck driver was nabbed by the people on the spot and handed over to the police. The police will take appropriate action against the driver after registering the statements of the eye witnesses, he said.

#Nangal