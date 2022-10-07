17-year-old Nabha youth dies of drug ‘overdose’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 6

A 17-year-old boy from Mehas village in Nabha town died under mysterious circumstances here on Wednesday evening. The cause of the death is suspected to be an overdose of drugs. However, the victim’s mother has demanded a thorough probe into the death claiming that her son did not consume drugs.

The deceased, whose identity has been kept under wraps, was found dead with a foam-like substance coming out of his mouth when a passerby saw him lying unconscious. The police reached the spot and sent the body for a postmortem.

Villagers alleged that at least 12 youths from Mehas village consumed drugs and despite raising the issue several times, nothing had been done to check the practice. The mother of the victim alleged foul play and alleged that some unknown persons might have poisoned her son. “He had taken Rs 500 from me and had gone to see the Dasehra fair in Nabha. In the evening, I got a call that he had been found dead,” she said.

Senior police officials said they were waiting for the postmortem report and a case had been registered. “We will investigate the case thoroughly,” they said.