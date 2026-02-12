17-yr-old girl found dead at Abohar hotel, youth held

A day after a 17-year-old girl was found murdered at a hotel in Abohar, the police have arrested a youth for the crime.

The suspect, identified as Sachin Singh, a resident of Ramkot village, along with victim Aarti had checked into a hotel on the Malout road around 5 pm on Tuesday. He left the hotel on the pretext of collecting food from a delivery app. As no activity was noticed for the next two hours, the hotel staff entered the room and found the girl lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

The victim, a student of class 11 at a government school here, was the eldest of five siblings.