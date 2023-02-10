17-yr-old youth held with 15 kg heroin, Rs 8.4L cash in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 9

A juvenile has been arrested with 15 packets of heroin, weighing one kg each, and Rs 8.4 lakh cash by the Punjab Police in Amritsar. The 17-year-old drug smuggler is a resident of Amritsar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment of drugs, which commands an international value of whopping Rs 75 crore, was airdropped by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone into Indian territory.

Confirming this, the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said following reliable inputs, the police teams of the Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, had laid a naka on Ram Tirath Road where the juvenile, along with his accomplice identified as Resham Singh of Khasa village in Amritsar, were spotted riding a motorcycle to deliver the drug consignment.

He said Resham Singh, who prima-facie seems to be the mastermind of the trans-border narcotics smuggling racket, managed to flee from the spot. Police teams were on a manhunt to nab him, he added.

"The suspects had recovered the drug from the area of Kakkar village. Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment of drugs was airdropped by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone," he said.

The AIG, CI, Amritsar, Amarjit Singh Bajwa, said father and grandfather of the arrested juvenile were already undergoing imprisonment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

“Further investigations are on to find out, who sent the consignment from across the border and to whom suspects were going to deliver it,” he said.

Meanwhile, a case FIR No. 6 has been registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar.

This was the second instance of drug seizure in the past 10 days.

On January 29, the Punjab Police had busted a trans-border drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of a smuggler after recovering five packets of heroin, weighing 5 kg, and Rs 12.15 lakh drug money from his possession during a special checking at Thattha village in Lopoke, Amritsar.

