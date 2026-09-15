170 vehicles, Rs 5-cr goods seized during GST drive: Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema

The Department of Excise and Taxation has seized 170 vehicles carrying goods suspected of violating GST provisions. The operation, carried out jointly by all state investigation and preventive units with special focus on Mandi Gobindgarh and Khanna, led to the seizure of iron scrap and finished iron/steel goods valued at more than Rs 5 crore.

Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema described the drive as a warning to those attempting to evade taxes.

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Revealing the details of the drive, Cheema said, “A substantial number of vehicles were found without proper invoices and prescribed documents, a clear violation of the GST law. The writing is on the wall, Punjab will not allow tax evasion to eat into the state’s revenue.”

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The minister further informed that the detained consignments were undergoing detailed verification, which was expected to be completed within a week. He said, “Once the dust settles, appropriate action will be taken, including determination and recovery of applicable tax and statutory dues. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that violators face the music.”

Underlining that the operation was part of the department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen tax compliance and curb the movement of undocumented goods across Punjab, Cheema said, “It is a sustained campaign to instil discipline in trade practices.”