172 arrested by Punjab Vigilance Bureau in 129 bribery cases in 2022

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested a total of 172 accused in 129 bribery cases last year.

Of the 172 arrests, 83 were in 65 trap cases and 89 in 64 online complaints.

“In its ongoing campaign against corruption, the VB has set a record in registration of bribery cases, arrests and registration of criminal cases in the probes as compared to the last two years,” said VB Director-cum-ADGP Varinder Kumar.

He said during the year, apart from other departments, 30 personnel of the Punjab Police, 13 of the Revenue Department, five of the Power Department and four of the Local Bodies Department were nabbed redhanded while taking bribes in trap cases since January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.