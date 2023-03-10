Rs 175 cr to be recovered from 'fake' pensioners

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Ineligible pensioners and the kin of dead pension beneficiaries are bleeding the state financially, and an amount of around Rs 175 crore is yet to be recovered from them. The fact came to fore in the Legislative Assembly when Minister for Social Justice and Social Security Dr Baljit Kaur replied to a question by SAD MLA Ganieve Kaur.

Sharing the details, the minister said that in June 2017, the previous Congress government had ordered an inquiry into the old-age pension and other financial benefits being given to people. During the inquiry, the status of 19.87 lakh beneficiaries was checked and it was found that 70,137 were ineligible. According to the report, recovery of Rs 162.35 crore was to be made from them. But only Rs 99 lakh were recovered.

Similarly, speaking about the dead beneficiaries, whose kin were drawing pension by hiding the status of the actual beneficiary, she said a similar state-wide survey of beneficiaries was conducted in July 2022 and it was found that that 90,248 beneficiaries had died, but their relatives were getting the old-age pension. Following that, the government has made a recovery of Rs 23.94 crore from the 85,224 beneficiaries and it is in process of taking action against the remaining 5,024 fake beneficiaries.